Blood Bikes Scotland - A tale of two Rosies

When 19-year-old Rosie Dalgliesh’s father Phil tragically died in a motorcycle accident in the Borders in May 2024, she decided that all the proceeds from the collection at his funeral should go to Blood Bikes Scotland (BBS).

However, when BBS trustee Phil Dodsworth went to Heiton to collect the amazing £1220 donation, he discovered that Rosie’s mum had also passed away from a terminal illness just a few months earlier, so Rosie and her brother Tommy had lost both their parents within a very short space of time.

Despite these tragic circumstances, Rosie showed incredible bravery as she handed over the donation in a collection box adorned with photos of her Dad.

Around the same time, Blood Bikes Scotland were taking delivery of two new BMW RT1250 motorbikes part-funded by a National Lottery Community Fund award. Each bike is traditionally given a name and “Rosie’ was an immediate and obvious choice for one of the new additions to the fleet.

Rosie Dalgliesh meets Rosie Blood Bike

“I was so struck by the thoughtful and generous action that Rosie took to support us at BBS, especially in the midst of unimaginable bereavement and family turmoil. She was really chuffed when we asked for her agreement to use her name, especially as her Dad would have been very proud of her," said Phil.

Just before Christmas Phil and his colleague Martin arranged for Rosie to meet 'Rosie' at SAB Motor Services in Kelso, where owner Shane Black is another BBS super- supporter.

“It was wonderful to see the two Rosies together – we had another welcome opportunity to thank the real Rosie for her support and we look forward to keeping memories of her Dad alive as our Blood Bike Rosie carries out her duties in and around the region."

As a charity entirely staffed by volunteers, Blood Bikes Scotland relies on donations like these to keep the fleet on the road to make essential medical deliveries for the NHS in Scotland. BBS are so grateful to Rosie and the whole Dalgleish family as their gesture has certainly made a difference.

For more information on the work and achievements of Blood Bikes Scotland, please visit our website www.bloodbikesscotland.co.uk