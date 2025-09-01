World’s largest rams sale in Borders town overcomes virus challenge

Almost 4,000 rams are heading to Kelso this month as one of the world’s largest livestock sales overcomes a virus challenge.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelso Ram Sales will be held on Friday, September 12, at Border Union Agricultural Society’s showground at Springwood Park.

After a record average in 2024, 3,952 of the country’s finest rams are heading for Kelso from across the UK – an increase of five per cent on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise comes despite a recent increase in cases of Bluetongue, a virus that affects livestock such as cattle, sheep and goats.

Kelso Ram Sales is internationally recognised as the largest sale of rams in the world.

Dan Withall, Border Union executive director, said: “Despite the concerns with the Bluetongue virus and restrictions zones in place in England, we continue to see consigners determined to offer the best of their rams to the sale.

“We look forward to seeing the cream of the UK’s Tups from as far afield as Devon, Wales, Cumbria, Northumberland and Northern Ireland; complemented by Scottish stock from Orkney, Islay, Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire and good numbers from the Scottish Borders.”

The sale offers 16 breeds spread across 15 covered sale rings, including 419 Bluefaced Leicesters, over 1,000 Suffolks and 1,388 Texels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale now includes some rarer breeds such as the Hampshire and Oxford, and Hampshire Downs, and, for the first time, Easycare tups.

The sale starts at 10am, with the traditional ringing of the Kelso Ram Sales bell.

The famous Kelso Bell has been ringing out the start of the Kelso Ram Sales for decades and is traditionally the task of the Border Union Agricultural Society secretary.

In more recent times this honour has been extended to include those foremost breeders, champions and stalwarts of the sheep industry in the Borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, Laurence Laing, of the Oxmuir Flock, will be on hand to ring in the sale at precisely 10am.

Internationally recognised as the largest sale of rams in the world, Kelso Ram Sales began in 1838 when 120 rams were offered for sale auction at The Knowes in Kelso, fetching an average of three to six pounds.

Unique in its starting with the famous ‘ringing of the bell’ at 10am sharp, the sale frequently offers in excess of 4,000 tups for sale, shown in 15 rings of up to 20 breeds.

The top selling price for a shearling in 2024 at £35,000 was realised with a fine example of the popular Texel breed from the firm of Gray at Sunnycroft at Ettrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Neill, chairman of the Border Union Ram Sales Committee, said: “The Kelso Ram Sales, despite challenges in the industry, continues to deliver the best of stock, well deserving of its reputation as the premier sale of rams in the country.

“This year’s entries are up and we are encouraged see the names on this year’s ballot of the UK’s most renowned and reliable breeders.

“The Kelso Ram Sales are an important day for the industry and the economy of the Scottish Borders.

“We look forward to a confident sale with a high average.”