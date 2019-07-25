VIDEO: Tour of refurbished Wetherspoon pub in Galashiels

Shift leader Kat Peddie takes reporter Kevin Janiak through the newly-refurbished Hunters Hall pub in Galashiels, which has made 20 new jobs available.

Reopened on Tuesday after a three-month closure for a refit, it's doubled the possible number of covers by knocking through into the old butchers' shop next door, and has a host of new features.

We also catch a word with former butcher Jim Hogg, who used to own the neighbouring shop before it closed in 2013.

