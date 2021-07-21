Former Sunflower restaurant.

Scottish Borders Council has approved an application from James Kondol for the change of use of The Sunflower Restaurant at 4 Bridgegate.

In his report approving the bid, planning officer Ranald Dods, says: “The proposal will see the conversion of the restaurant and will involve some minor interior alterations.

“Although the loss of a commercial unit is regrettable, the change the use of this unit from Class 3 to two flats will not be detrimental to the street and the use is appropriate in the town centre and therefore complies with policy.