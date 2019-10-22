Tweed comes into its own

With the area already having already made the most of bike and walking trails, Tweed Valley tourism business improvement district (BID) now plans to use the river itself.

The exciting prospect of a Tweed Canoe Trail could see paddlers float through some of the most scenic navigable stretches of the Tweed, starting from Dawyck.

Emma Guy, project coordinator, said: “The Tweed has long been the lifeblood of the area, but we don’t make enough of it from an adventure travel point of view.

“Such a trail, like the river itself, will help tell the story of the landscape and communities through which it passes.”

And the timing couldn’t be better, with 2020 being VisitScotland’s themed Year of Scottish Waterways.

Emma added: “Together with plans for a variety of new routes that will encourage more visitors to explore the area in greater depth than ever before, this is a major project with potential to bring huge benefits to tourism businesses.”

For more information on the plans, visit www.GOtweedvalley.co.uk

In addition to the development of these new trails, the Tourism BID project team also plans to work with public bodies and other partners to ensure that the area has the kind of on-the- ground visitor services and infrastructure expected of a leading tourism destination.

This includes improvements in parking and toilet provision at visitor hotspots, better signage and visitor information at key entry locations, plus a renewed focus on investment in a rural road infrastructure that is in urgent need of attention in some places.

Currently being voted on by local tourism-related businesses, the Tourism BID has been developed with the aim of creating a world-class activity destination. Participating businesses have until November 14 to cast their votes on whether to support its creation.

If successful, the Tourism BID will begin in April 2020 and run for a period of five years.