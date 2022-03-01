Time has been called on a bid to convert a Kelso nightspot into flats

Vibe. (Photo: Hemedia)

The application for the part demolition and part-rebuild of a residential development at The Vibe public house at 5 Vault Square was marked as formally withdrawn today, Monday, February 28, by Vault Square Properties Ltd on Scottish Borders Council's planning portal.

The application had generated both support and opposition.

JD Veitch, managing director of John Hogarth Ltd, the Kelso mills, said in his submission in May 2021: "It is my opinion that to support the development of residential properties within this busy industrial area, given the additional public safety concerns, would be irresponsible."

But there was support from neighbour Daniel Norcliffe of Mill Wynd in Kelso, who wrote: "Happy days. No more cars getting smashed at midnight and noise pollution in an historic town like Kelso. Only concern is the bin area as it's hard enough with the Mill Wynd accommodation as it is."

In a statement issued in May of last year Ian Hastings, co-owner of The Vibe since 1990, described the planning application as merely a "contingency plan."

Mr Hastings said the future of the outlet would be dependent on coronavirus restrictions placed on nightclubs.

Nightclubs reopened in Scotland in January this year after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

In his statement Mr Hastings said: "The fact that a planning application has been submitted does not mean that the site will be redeveloped in the near future.

"Much depends on the regulations which will be introduced to make nightclubs Covid-compliant.

"It makes sound business sense to have contingency plans in place but at this time no decisions have been made or will be made until the government's regulations for reopening are known."