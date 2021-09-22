Tearoom at Thirlestane Castle to be converted into residential accommodation
Approval has been granted by Scottish Borders Council for the conversion of the tearoom at Thirlestane Castle in Lauder to provide additional residential accommodation.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:08 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:09 pm
A spokesperson for Thirlestane Castle said: “The space at Thirlestane needs to be used effectively.
"Essential relocation of a part of the visitor offering has persuaded the trustees that the existing tearoom and kitchen provide further opportunity to assist in sustaining Thirlestane’s future.
“The success of Thirlestane’s short term accommodation-to-let facilities has been instrumental in contributing significantly to the future of the castle as a live building. Re-planning the existing tearoom will provide accommodation for staff and short-term lets.”