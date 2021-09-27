Kingsmeadows Car Park.

Members of Peebles Common Good Sub Committee will be recommended to approve the use of the Kingsmeadows Car Park to the traders when they meet on Thursday.

Braw Brew coffee operator wish to use the site all year round for a van to operate Wednesday to Sunday and ice cream operator Flower of Milk aim to use the site Thursday and Friday in June, July and August.

A report to the committee says: “There is only space for one street trader within the car park and their requested days of usage will overlap next summer.

“It is proposed that the site is allocated on a first come first serve basis. Flower of Milk were the original enquirer and have been informed that their request to use the car park has been approved so they will get preference.

“They will operate from a Mercedes Vito van selling hot drinks, soup and home baking.

“It is recommended that Braw Brew be given permission to use the site Wednesday through Sunday until next June whereby they will be able to occupy the site Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.