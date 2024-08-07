South businesses given chance to find out more on creating a thriving workplace culture

The workshop will take place at Plexus in Kelso.

​Businesses and organisations across the South of Scotland are being invited to find out more about the benefits of creating a thriving workplace culture.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South of Scotland Enterprise has joined forces with the Chambers of Commerce in the Scottish Borders for a Fair Work workshop this month.

The session is on Tuesday, August 22, at Plexus in Kelso from 10am to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fair Work is a commitment to giving everyone within an organisation ‘an effective voice, opportunity, security, fulfilment, and respect’.

This means improving job quality, and ensuring every working person has a benchmark of what to expect in their workplace.

Benefits for businesses and organisations of adopting Fair Working practices include boosting overall organisational performance, increasing productivity, better employee retention and enhanced employee relations.

The sessions will involve interactive discussions with South of Scotland Enterprise’s Fair Work and Equalities Lead Seonaid Mann on global perspectives on how to create a thriving culture and practical takeaways including a toolkit of tips, templates and best practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seonaid leads SOSE’s internal and external Fair Work and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion agendas. As Co-Chair of the Scottish Borders Living Wage Action Group, she campaigns to encourage employers to see the long-term benefits of paying their employees a real living wage, which can help lift families out of in-work poverty, as well as making businesses more productive and profitable.

To sign up visit www.southofscotlandenterprise.com/events.

Jane Morrison-Ross, Chief Executive of SOSE, added:

“SOSE is delighted to partner with both Chambers of Commerce in our region to host these Fair Work workshops.

“Fair Work is a new way of describing what good businesses have been doing for a long time – recognising that their people are key to success, profitability and growth.

“Fair Work can provide real, tangible benefits for both staff and businesses, and that benefits the local economy, local people and society.

“As well as both workshops, SOSE will be launching a new campaign next month which will bring to life the real benefits of Fair Working practices.”