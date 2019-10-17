Size matters for new clothing firm relying on Hawick mill’s expertise

A long-established Hawick textile firm’s wares are set to become all the rage among fashion-conscious young professionals in London, a new business there hopes.

Online outfitter Colhay’s was launched just over two weeks ago by London lawyer Ronnie Chiu.

Scott and Charters at Burnfoot in Hawick.

Ronnie has joined forces with Scott and Charters in Hawick to plug what he sees as a gap in the high-quality menswear market.

The 31-year-old wanted to make superior knitwear items likely to appeal to men with a passion for fashion aged from their late twenties to early forties.

Before launching the venture, he spent two years researching the last bastions of quality textile manufacturing across Europe capable of meeting his requirements.

He eventually narrowed his search down to a straight shootout between Hawick and Umbria in Italy.

And after meeting Scott and Charters sales director David Chapman, he decided to start a professional relationship with the Borders company.

Now yarns from Todd and Duncan in Kinross are shipped to the factory in Fairhurst Drive, where workers produce knitwear to Ronnie’s specifications including lambswool crew neck and V-neck jumpers and cardigans, and they are then sold online under his company’s brand name.

Ronnie, some of whose family worked in the garment industry, said he needed to tweak some of the traditional knitwear designs to ensure they meet the demands of his target audience.

He said: “Some of these pieces Scott and Charters are well accustomed to making.

“I made tweaks to the designs that I felt would be more suitable to a modern audience, particularly in relation to sizes.

“If you look at the urban market, guys about my age like things quite slim, so we worked with them on that.

“I wanted to do something within menswear with a strong focus on provenance and have done research for the last couple of years while I was working full-time,

“I felt that within menswear, there was a gap in the market relating to the quality you would see before the 1980s, the kind of quality that my father and grandfather would enjoy.

“As a guy working in London, you are surrounded by high-street brands, with a lot of knitwear made overseas.

“It’s okay, but my experience is that I have bought quite a few of those pieces and they haven’t lasted very long,

“The quality items are stocked in luxury Savile Row outlets where my friends are never going to go, so the idea is to do it online and not go through wholesale channels to make it better value for money and within their reach.”

Ronnie, who has yet to decide if he will return to the law, has been to Hawick twice this year and has already struck up a bond with the workforce at Scott and Charters.

He explained: “The great thing is that as opposed to making things in far-flung destinations, with very little relationship to the manufacturers, here I know David and the workforce and if there are issues, you just pick up the phone and resolve it.

“I feel, in a way, this incredible quality is currently hidden away and it needs to be shared with a wider, younger audience, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

For further details, visit www.colhays.com