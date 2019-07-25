Selkirk store’s closure date confirmed as future of 13 staff put at risk

The planned closure of a Selkirk supermarket later this year is putting 13 full and part-time jobs at risk.

The town’s Sainsbury’s Local branch will shut up shop for the final time on Friday, October 5, after more than a decade of trading.

The store, at 115 to 117 High Street, became the company’s first retail outlet in the central Borders when it opened in a former Somerfield unit in 2009.

And the announcement of its closure last week has left doubts over the future of its 13 members of staff, and indeed that of the fate of Selkirk’s town centre.

A spokesperson for the supermarket giant last week denied reports that closure is a direct result of the negative impact roadworks outside the store have had on trade.

They said it was due to a range of factors and pledged that every effort would be made to find new employment within the company for the number of staff working there.

It is believed staff will be offered redundancy packages and there are hopes another supermarket chain will take over the vacant unit.

The chain’s stores in Hawick, Kelso and Peebles will continue trading.

Reaction to the closure here: https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/business/selkirk-s-sainsbury-s-store-to-shut-up-shop-for-good-1-4966831