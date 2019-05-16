Selkirk Shedders hit the high street with shop front takeover

Selkirk shedders have been doing their bit to brighten the town centre this weekby taking over the empty store front of the former post office.

The old High Street post office’s shopfront and its two windows have lain empty since it closed in October 2017 following the retirement of postmaster Marbeth Weatherup after 38 years there.

And now in a bid to both tidy up the town centre and advertise its wares, Selkirk Community Shed is filling the shop’s windows and giving it a welcome facelift.

Shed secretary Barry Sutton said: “The owners have kindly allowed us to use the shop windows to display the stuff we are making in the shed. If people see anything they fancy, they can come up to the shed and see about ordering it.

“We have got free use of the window until the shop sells, so we are beholden to the owners. In the meantime, we are just trying to brighten up and improve the shopfront.”

The team spent the morning on Tuesday moving in some of their finest work to display, including everything from door wedges and pencil holders to planters, chairs and garden benches.

Barry added: “This allows us to advertise what we are doing in the shed – and even when we were just setting things up, we must have had about 40 people stop and talk to us about it.

“It’s certainly generating a bit of interest.”

Going forward, the shed, set up last August and now boasting 82 members, plans to do a tidy-up of the shopfront including giving it a wash and a lick of paint.

The actual shed, next to the Argus Centre at Goslawdales, is open every Tuesday and Thursday between 10am and 4pm.

The allotment at the shed is also open on Sundays from 1pm to 5pm throughout the summer.

Anyone, male or female, wanting to know more about the shed can contact it on 07756 332691 or via its Facebook page by searching for @selkirkshedders.