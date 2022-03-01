Selkirk Post Office re-opens after two year closure
A Selkirk resident was given first class service when she stepped into her local post office this week.
Scottish Borders Housing Association was delighted to welcome the first customer in nearly two years to the Post Office Local branch at its head o ffice in Selkirk on Tuesday.
The Post Office branch closed in March 2020 due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic .
Great Britain is marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee with eight new postage stamps.
But in Selkirk, it was Gladys Dean and her dog Bonny who received the royal stamp of approval, as the post office’s first customers since the closure.
Gladys was presented with a box of chocolates and a One4All voucher worth £25 to celebrate the occasion.
Customers can now once again visit the branch at Whinfield Road to access a range of services, including ordering foreign currency, withdrawing cash, and top-ups for electric keys and gas cards.
Customers of some banks can also deposit cheques.
The Post Office, which was opened by then-MP Michael Moore in January 2014, was the first Post Office Local in the UK to be run by a housing association, and bucked the trend towards a reduction in rural services and infrastructure.
SBHA’s Director of Finance Carly Stewart commented: “The Post Office branch here is a big part of the local community, and we know that it has been missed.
"We’re really pleased to be able to offer this service once again.”
The Post Office is open Monday to Thursday from 9am until 5pm, and Friday 9am till 3.45pm.