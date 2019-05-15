Region’s largest industrial estate sold

Tweedbank Industrial Estate is under new ownership following the acquisition of the site by multinational asset manager M7 Real Estate for £4.57m from Catalyst Capital, on behalf of what has been described as a “Middle Eastern sovereign wealth investor”.

Situated close to the terminus of the Borders Railway, the region’s largest industrial estate – comprising around 115,000sq ft of industrial space – is 93% let to a range of occupiers, including Tempest Brewing Co and Magnet Kitchens.

The surrounding area is subject to wider development proposals including a new Premier Inn, part of the Borders Gateway development.

Euan Burns, divisional director at M7, said: “This acquisition of a dominant asset in this location provides sustainable income but also offers future potential to add value through asset management.”

Guy Wilson, a partner at Catalyst Capital, said: “We are pleased to have restored Tweedbank Industrial Estate to near full occupancy following physical improvements to the buildings and the estate and the completion of our leasing programme.”