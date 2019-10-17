Plans for driverless car training centre at St Boswells approved despite fears for archaeological site

Plans for a new driverless and electric car training centre have been given the green light despite claims it will put a historic site at risk.

Approval has been granted for change of use of land to the south and west of the Border Toyota dealership at St Boswells to host the centre.

The move comes as the motor industry embraces the introduction of new technology including hybrid and electric vehicles and driverless cars.

The application was agreed by Scottish Borders Council planners despite an objection from a neighbour of the site, Andrew Dow, of Hawthorn Lodge.

His concern centred on the archaeological value of the land due to evidence of previous settlements beneath it.

He wrote: “My greatest concern is that I understand the area of ground has been recognised as being of regional archaeological significance.

“The regional archaeologist, Chris Bowles, has stated that this application should be refused.

“I remain bewildered that when we are fortunate enough to have an area of true significance that we appear to be risking its loss for a driverless vehicle testing area.

“It is an outrage that the Borders’ people should be aware of.

“An area for electric and driverless cars is a first-class idea and could easily be established within the Borders. It does not need to be a historical site.”

In his response after being consulted about the application, council archaeology officer Dr Bowles says: “The site contains an archaeological asset of at least regional heritage significance.

“This is a rectilinear enclosure that until recently was only known through cropmarks extending through the Manse Field to the north and west of the Border Toyota garage.

“The site was archaeologically evaluated in September 2017 and was found to be well preserved despite being in a cultivated field.

“Evaluation trenches identified the ditches for the enclosure surviving in places to a depth of 1.7 metres.

“In addition, the evaluation determined that there is a probable settlement area to the south of the enclosure, and within the development area, that included post-holes and burnt daub, likely from building walls.

“This new insight increases the scientific and cultural significance of the site.

“Other finds included burnt and unburnt animal bone from within the ditch fill.

“The settlement is of at least regional significance. However, I have recently asked Historic Environment Scotland to review the evidence and make a judgement on whether it should be scheduled as being of national significance.”

Approving the application under delegated powers, lead planning officer Julie Hayward said: “Policy states that development proposals which will adversely affect local archaeological assets will only be permitted if it can be demonstrated that the benefits of the proposal outweigh the heritage value of the asset.

“The site has been granted planning permission for more intrusive development in the past.

“The council’s archaeology officer is satisfied the excavations up to two metres in depth would not harm or destroy any archaeological features or artefacts.”

Applicant Archie Maclean, owner of the Border Motor Group, said: “Toyota has virtually ceased supplying diesel vehicles in the UK.

“One of the challenges for drivers of plug-in hybrid and electric cars is infrastructure and having access to proper quick-charging power points.

“Another challenge is teaching drivers how to drive these new types of vehicles, which are not difficult to drive but are different in a number of ways, so time needs to be spent demonstrating how these vehicles are driven, ideally not on the public roads.

“Controlling a driverless car will create new challenges and they will require initially to be driven in a controlled environment off public roads.

“Border Motor Group plans to install electric charging points at its dealerships at Border Toyota in St Boswells, Lawrie’s Garage in St Boswells and the Border Toyota dealerships at Dumfries and Carlisle.

“We applied for planning permission to allow us to demonstrate how to drive electric vehicles correctly so that we can get customers to confidently embrace the new technology and help bring about the cultural change that is needed.”