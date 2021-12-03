Becatelli Artisan Gelato in Kelso.

An application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of the Becatteli Artistan Gelato outlet at 6 Bowmont Street to also incorporate a pizza takeaway in the basement.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning, agent to the applicant, Mr L Becatelli, said: “The applicant has successfully established his business selling ice cream. However, he is keen to expand his offer to the benefit of the local culinary offering and employment opportunities.”

Outdoor pizza ovens would be located in the courtyard to the north of the site.