Pizza could be added to the menu at a Borders ice cream shop
Pizza is set to be added to the menu at a Kelso ice cream shop after plans to create a new takeaway were revealed.
An application has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council for the change of use of the Becatteli Artistan Gelato outlet at 6 Bowmont Street to also incorporate a pizza takeaway in the basement.
A spokesperson for Galashiels-based Ferguson Planning, agent to the applicant, Mr L Becatelli, said: “The applicant has successfully established his business selling ice cream. However, he is keen to expand his offer to the benefit of the local culinary offering and employment opportunities.”
Outdoor pizza ovens would be located in the courtyard to the north of the site.
The spokesperson added: “Customers would order and collect from the existing counter in the shop.”