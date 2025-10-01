Peebles man has business acquired in seven-figure deal

Peebles businessman John Cox has seen his company Cox & Co, the property and mortgage brokerage, acquired by Casa Group, one of the fastest growing property groups in the north of England.

The seven-figure deal sees Casa Group, which specialises in residential sales, lettings and property management, expand its presence into Scotland for the first time.

Mr Cox, Managing Director of Cox & Co, assumes the role of Managing Director of Casa Group Scotland, spearheading the company’s ambitious growth plans north of the Border.

The name Cox & Co will remain unchanged, with operations continuing to be based at the firm’s Edinburgh headquarters.

Deal: Matt Holbrook, commercial director of Casa Group (l) with John Cox, MD Casa Group Scotland.

There will be no job losses as a result of the acquisition, Casa Group Scotland continuing to serve clients across Edinburgh, Glasgow and Scotland’s Central Belt, ensuring seamless service and delivery of the group’s expertise to a wider network.

“Cox & Co has been on an amazing journey, one I am immensely proud of, and becoming part of Casa Group is an exciting opportunity,” said Mr Cox.

“We have built a strong reputation serving buyers, sellers, investors and renters of properties and with the backing and resources of Casa Group, we can build on our success and extend our services to benefit even more clients across Scotland.

“The acquisition also allows us to roll out our financial services proposition and property investment arm into England and I’m really looking forward to what lies ahead.

“We have exciting growth plans and are ready to make even more of an impact as we become the go-to name in property across the country.”

Adele Wright, Managing Director of Casa Group England, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cox & Co into the Casa Group family.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our services into Scotland while benefiting from the local knowledge and reputation that John Cox and his team have built over the years.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for Casa Group, enabling the group to expand while making sure Cox & Co’s clients continue to receive the same trusted service they have relied on.”

Mr Cox became majority shareholder of Cox & Co in 2021, the business having been originally set up in 2014 through the amalgamation of two family companies – his father’s mortgage brokerage and his own jointly-owned letting agency.

Based in County Durham, Casa Group was previously known as the Castledene Group, the rebrand completed earlier this year. It has 11 branches across the north of England, making it one of the largest estate agents in the region.