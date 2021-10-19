No sibling rivalry as brother and sister plan luxurious glamping site near Glasgow

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Craigmaddie Glamping will be just north of Milngavie on the A81 and will host six luxury en-suite timber pods, each boasting under-floor heating, flat-screen TVs, wi-fi and modern kitchens.

The project is the brainchild of local resident Anne McKirdy and her brother Brian McFarlane, who were keen to enter the tourism industry while at the same time future-proofing the family land for generations to come.

Brian McFarlane and Anne McKirdy were keen to get into the glamping business.

Following a feasibility study by Edinburgh-based Glampitect, the UK’s leading glamping site design consultancy, the decision was taken to go ahead with the plans.

The siblings hope to boost tourism in the area, with the site close to popular beauty spots such as Loch Lomond, The Trossachs and Mugdock Country Park. It is also within easy reach of the Glengoyne and Auchentoshan whisky distilleries which are around eight miles away.

“We had been wondering what we could do with the land to keep it in the family,” said Anne.

Luxury: The Craigmaddie pods will boast underfloor heating, a proper kitchen, TV and wi-fi.

“We realised glamping was growing in popularity and were delighted to have the approval come through. There were some bumps along the way but the process was made as smooth as possible thanks to the input and guidance from Glampitect.

“It means a lot for us to do something like this which our children and hopefully their children can take on as our family have been at Bankend Cottage for 65 years. It will also allow others to experience the area that we have enjoyed for so many years.

“It’s ideal for anyone who wants to explore Scotland. We’re well situated for the likes of The Trossachs and Loch Lomond as well as Glasgow, Stirling, Edinburgh and beyond so hopefully a lot of places will benefit from the visitors we hope to attract.”

The location of the Craigmaddie site is well-placed.

Where possible, local contractors will be used in the construction and maintenance of the site, with the opening set for the first half of 2022.

Glampitect chief executive Calum MacLeod said: “This was a challenging application with the council, so we are delighted to have the approval.

“Anne and Brian were great clients even when the times were tough and I am sure they will be great hosts.”

