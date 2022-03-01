New market for Galashiels

Lauren Jamieson and Esther McLuckie, Heartland Market founders.

The Heartland Market will be held on the first Saturday of the month, from 10am to 2pm, from Saturday, March 5, in upper Channel Street.

Market founder Lauren Jamieson said: “Having grown up in Galashiels, I understand that the town has a lot of potential, to thrive once more. We have such an array of amazing makers right in the heart of the town, this is to be their platform, to show the community what they have to offer."

"We are delighted by the reaction to the market within the creative sector and look forward to showcasing a mixture of wonderful local businesses.”

The aspiration is that the market will attract more visitors into the town centre, benefiting not only the stall holders, but the local retailers too.

Esther McLuckie, market founder said; “Being new to Galashiels, it’s important to me to make a positive impact on the town. From my experience in attending markets as a trader and speaking with other towns, I know that this type of event generates additional footfall to towns, which can only be good for all the local retailers, not just those attending the market, so I am excited to see what impact this will have on the town.’

Each month, the market will be shaken up a little, in order to give as many people the opportunity to connect with the community. The market will give priority space to Galashiels based businesses, at the same time making sure to have a diverse mix of stalls on offer so visitors have an exciting experience to shop, discover and engage with The Heartland Market) community.

The March market, which received funding from Energise Galashiels Trust, includes stalls with coffee, bread, jewellery, artwork, dog treats, candles, and baking, to name a few.