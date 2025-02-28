New B&Q Galashiels now open

B&Q has announced it has opened a brand-new, purpose-built store in Galashiels, Tweedbank today, replacing the former Galashiels store which closed on 8 February.

The new 20,000 sq. ft store on Gateway Drive offers local home improvers more choice and convenience with over 30,000 products including a kitchen and bathroom showroom, tools and hardware, paint and décor and a garden centre. There is a wide range of services including paint mixing, a timber cutting service and a TradePoint area for trade customers including dedicated trade parking.

To celebrate the official opening of the store Kevin Cook, who opened the former B&Q Galashiels store 35 years ago, and Carol Robson who has worked at B&Q Galashiels for the last 34 years. They were joined by local piper Bruce Hastie who performed for customers, local MP John Lamont, and Councillors Watson McAteer and John PatonDay from Scottish Borders Council to officially open the store with a ribbon cutting alongside unit manager David Macpherson and his team.

The new store has been designed and built to help support B&Q’s commitment to reducing the impact of its operations on the environment. It is electrically heated using energy generated by solar panels, which is stored in batteries on-site; maximising efficiency, and helping to reduce its reliance on the electric grid. The store is insulated using highly sustainable products made from rock and mineral fibre, and harvests rainwater, which is used to water plants for sale in the garden centre, and flush toilets.

John Eason, B&Q regional director for North, ROI and the Islands who attended the opening said: “B&Q has proudly been part of the Galashiels community for over 30 years so we are thrilled to be able to continue our legacy with the opening of our new and modern store.

“We are focused on giving customers an easy and convenient retail experience and the new Galashiels, Tweedbank store has been designed with exactly that in mind. The 22,000 square foot store houses over 30,000 products as well as showroom areas showcasing our latest kitchen and bathroom ranges. We look forward to welcoming both our customers from our former store as well as new customers to this store!”