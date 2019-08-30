New £5m Home Bargains store now open in Hawick

Hawick’s £5m new Home Bargains store is now open for business.

The discount retailer opened the latest of its 500-plus stores across the UK in the former Homebase premises at Galalaw Retail Park on Saturday, August 24.

The new Home Bargains store at the former Homebase store in Hawick.

News that the Merseyside-based firm was set to move into the town was welcomed last year following the closure of the do-it-yourself store in November.

The 22,000sq ft Home Bargains store is now open to shoppers from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 7pm on Saturdays and 8am to 6pm on Sundays.

It offers products including homeware, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to have launched our first store in Hawick and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.

“Galalaw Retail Park is a great location for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Store manager Deb McHugh added: “Myself and the team are really excited to be part of the town and love the warm welcome we have received from the people of Hawick and its surrounding communities.

“It’s great seeing all the smiling faces coming in through our doors, and we look forward to offering them excellent customer service as well as our extensive range of top brands at bottom prices.”

The firm has created up to 60 jobs, a welcome development following the loss of 20 jobs at Hawick Knitwear earlier this year, coming soon after the sudden closure of Homebase last year, putting 27 staff out of work.

The home improvement chain announced in August 2018 that it was closing 42 of its stores as part of a national shake-up intended to revive its fortunes.

The closures included its store in Hawick with the reported loss of 27 jobs.

Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall is among those glad to see an empty shop brought back into use, saying: “Early indications are that this new store is being well supported by townsfolk, and after speaking with some staff this week, they are absolutely thrilled to have gained employment with this very popular discount chain.

“Several employees that I know have been unemployed for some considerable time, and I’m delighted that others who were recently made redundant from Hawick Knitwear have also been offered positions within the new store.

“I think it’s brilliant to see something good come from the closure of the former Homebase outlet.”

Hawick’s new Home Bargains store is one of two in the Borders, the other being in Stirling Street in Galashiels.