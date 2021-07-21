Motorway grub on the menu in West Linton
Motorway grub is back on the menu in West Linton after the green light was given for a new mobile snack bar.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 10:48 am
The siting of the snack van unit will be in the lay-by on the A703 to the west of Craigburn, some 900m south of the Leadburn junction.
A snack bar has operated at the same location in the past but planning permission for such an operation had expired.
Scottish Borders Council planning officer Ranald Dods, in a report approving the bid, says: “The proposed unit is a small trailer which will be a maximum of 3.15m by 1.7m and will be towable.
"Planning permission is granted for a limited period of three years from the date of this permission.”
A litter bin for customers is to be provided.