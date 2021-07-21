A703

The siting of the snack van unit will be in the lay-by on the A703 to the west of Craigburn, some 900m south of the Leadburn junction.

A snack bar has operated at the same location in the past but planning permission for such an operation had expired.

Scottish Borders Council planning officer Ranald Dods, in a report approving the bid, says: “The proposed unit is a small trailer which will be a maximum of 3.15m by 1.7m and will be towable.

"Planning permission is granted for a limited period of three years from the date of this permission.”