Moore Barlow recognised as top UK law firm for women in latest gender diversity report

Moore Barlow has been named one of the top UK’s best law firms for women, according to The Lawyer’s latest market report on gender diversity across the legal sector.

The firm leads the way with women making up 77% of its lawyers, the highest proportion across the UK Top 100. At leadership level, 55% of Moore Barlow’s partners are women, well above the industry average of 31%. The report also recognised the firm for its rapid progress in gender equity, with a 36-percentage point rise in the proportion of female partners in just one year.

This growth reflects Moore Barlow’s ongoing commitment to building a workplace where women can thrive - and do so on their own terms. Across the organisation, 29% of women work part-time and 12% of female partners do the same, demonstrating part of a flexible working culture that helps balance career progression with other responsibilities.

Amandeep Khasriya, a Consultant Solicitor in the Major Trauma team, joined the firm ten years ago and was promoted to partner in 2023 shortly after returning from maternity leave. She says: “Law hasn’t always felt like a space for women who look like me. But at Moore Barlow, I’ve always felt supported to grow and progress, even when life has changed. When I needed more flexibility, the firm helped me transition into a consultancy role, which has meant I can keep doing the work I care about, while still showing up for my family. That’s rare.”

Sophie Winstanley, Partner in Major Trauma and Personal Injury, is another example of the culture in action. She started as a paralegal back in 2012, and became a partner in 2024.

She says: “I’ve always felt valued here. My strengths have been recognised and I’ve been encouraged to grow without needing to move firms, which is rare in law. When family members became unwell, I could be honest and ask for space – and I was met with nothing but support. That kind of trust and understanding creates real loyalty.”

For Susannah Marsh, who leads the Financial Services Litigation team, the story is similar. She joined the firm as a paralegal and worked her way up, despite initial barriers. She says: “I’ve never hidden the fact that I didn’t get the grades I wanted at university. Moore Barlow took a chance on me when others wouldn’t, and that’s something I’ll always be grateful for. I was even promoted while on maternity leave – which tells you everything about how seriously the firm takes inclusion.”

