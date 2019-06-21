Moira’s in the hotseat for a two-year stint

The Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of their new chairperson, Moira Wilson, following the resignation of Jack Clark, who had been in post for six years.

The new appointment was made at the organisation’s annual general meeting, held at Kelso Racecourse on June 6.

In handing over the reins to Moira, Jack commented on the work of the last six years and what had been achieved in establishing the Chamber of the leading voice in Borders business, while confirming he will retain his seat on the board.

Former auctioneer Jack will remain heavily involved in chamber matters through his work with partner organisations on a variety of projects.

Moira, 46, is a managing partner of Borders-based recruitment agency, Balfour Wilson, a role which offers her valuable insight into the Borders business landscape.

Moira said: “When I started the agency in June 2017, with Caley Balfour, we signed up for the chamber quite quickly, at first really just for exposure for ourselves, but it was something I became very interested in.

“Since starting out, we have found that there are so many small businesses in the Borders and they are really struggling to find employees with the required skill levels and talents.”

Commenting on her new role, Moira said: “I would like to thank the board for entrusting the privilege for the next two years.

“I would like to thank Jack for his last six years at the helm. I take great comfort in knowing that, should I need to call on Jack’s knowledge and experience, he will be at the end of the phone or email.

With over five thousand businesses based in the region, the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce is the collective voice of Borders business.

Moira added: “I look forward to working closely with the board of directors to ensure that your Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce represents the interests and needs of businesses in every industry sector.”

Moira is keen to hear from business people with their views on what they would like to see being delivered by the chamber.

She can be contacted at chairman@borderschamber.com

Businesses who are interested in becoming a member of the chamber can join online at www.borderschamber.com