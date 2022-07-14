Melrose was a wonder-ful choice

The Wonderhouse shop in Melrose.

Tasmin Ansdell helped establish the plant, coffee and lifestyle business Wonderhouse at Toolbooth Wynd in Leith.

But when it came to opening a second premises she was initially torn between Portobello and Stockbridge.

That was until she was captured by the delights of Melrose and its plethora of independent outlets.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finding a premises in the booming town is a tricky task but she found the suitable location in the town’s Hamilton Place in Abbey Street.

And six months on after its March opening Tasmin has had no reason to regret the decision with business booming.

Wonderhouse specialises in stylish and sustainable homeware, wellbeing products and accessories, while also serving coffee from premium Edinburgh roasters Obadiah, alongside an ever-changing jungle of fresh plants and greenery.

Tasmin said: “My husband and our family relocated to the Borders in 2019. At the same time our Edinburgh-based business, having not long launched the Wonderhouse store, was on the look-out for a second site.

“We were considering Portabello or Stockbridge, when the charms of Melrose and all its independent local stores really captured us.