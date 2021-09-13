Campsie Drambuie at Roxburgh Mains Farm in Kelso.

The much sought after ram was bought at Kelso Ram Sales on Friday by John Elliot, of Roxburgh Mains Farm in Kelso, and Ken Hodge, from the Greenarch flock at Earlston.

John said: “There’s two times people sell sheep – as ram lambs or a year older as a shearlings - and this is the highest price ever paid in the UK for a texel shearling.

"When we saw him he was everything we were looking for. He had great size and he was visually attractive and had a good performance index.