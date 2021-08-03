On Monday, August 1, members of Scottish Border Council’s planning and building standards committee agreed a 21 year extension for work at Edston Quarry in Peebles, which is operated by Tillicoultry Quarries, based at Kincardine, on the north shore of the Firth of Forth.

A report to the committee said: “The current quarry is a hard rock quarry producing greywacke and claystone for road surfacing and the construction industry. The extension proposal would allow a further 21 years of extraction plus a further year for completion of restoration. The method of working is based upon production of 100,000 tonnes of aggregate per annum.”