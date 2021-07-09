Kelso Ram Sales will go ahead

The 2021 Sales will be held in September after being cancelled last year

The event was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but in the light of easing restrictions and success of the vaccine programme, the 2021 Sales are is set to proceed.

Kelso Ram Sales date back to 1838 and the event is Europe’s biggest one-day ram sale.

Over 5,000 sheep and around 20 different breeds are expected to take part, with sales taking place across 15 rings with seven different auction companies.

In 2019, the top selling shearling was a Blue Faced Leicester which sold for £15,000, while a Suffolk made the best price for a lamb at £6,000.

The 2021 Kelso Ram Sales will take place under the watchful eye of the Border Union’s new executive director, Dan Withall.

Dan has a keen interest in sheep farming. His family bred and showed rare breed sheep and he is an Executive Member of Yetholm Border Shepherd’s Show.

Dan said: “The past 16 months have been incredibly difficult for many and hugely disruptive to the agricultural industry’s calendar of sales, shows and events so we’re delighted that we’re able to proceed with the 2021 Kelso Ram Sales.