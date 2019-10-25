Kelso butcher given go-ahead to open bistro next door

A Kelso butcher is set to expand into the restaurant business with a new bistro in the town centre.

Scott Hunter, owner of Hunter’s Butchers and Delicatessen at 44 Bridge Street, has had his plans to open up a bistro adjacent to his current premises approved by Scottish Borders Council.

Colin Ward and Scott Hunter of Hunter's Butcher's in Kelso.

The 51-year-old was granted planning consent for partial change of use of the former Cloud Nine homeware shop at No 40 in August, and now he’s had an application for an alcohol licence approved too.

Mr Hunter plans to open a bistro there, operating from 11am until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11am until midnight on all other days of the week.

Appearing before the council’s licensing board today, October 25, Mr Hunter told councillors: “I’ve been in business for just over a year and a half now, and when the shop adjacent to me came up for rent, it was suggested it was prime for a restaurant opportunity.

“I think it will work really well for the town, and obviously the on-sale won’t be for the butcher’s shop. It will be for the cafe-bistro.

“I think this will be an asset for Kelso.”

Councillors also heard from licensing officers and were told that no objections had been received from Police Scotland or members of the public and that the sale of alcohol would be via table service in the bistro.

Kelso councillor Tom Weatherston greeted the application warmly, telling the chamber: “I think this is quite an exciting proposal, and I welcome this.

“The cafe will be in a location where I think footfall has fallen recently, and this will help to combat that.

“It’s in a prime location and, as you say, I think this will be an asset to Kelso and I’m happy to approve it.”

Opening a bistro will be nothing new for Mr Hunter, having run the award-winning Harrow Inn gastropub near Newbury in Berkshire for eight years.

The father of two, of Sunlaws, near Kelso, also ran the Fleece in Witney, Oxfordshire, for four years before moving back to the Borders 14 years ago.

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the application.