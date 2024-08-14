Kelso businesses encouraged to get involved in Tour of Britain

Cyclists arriving in Kelso (2017). Anderson Drummond Photography

​Local businesses in Kelso are being urged to join in the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain festivities by creating eye-catching window displays.

The winner will receive a £400 advertising voucher for Greatest Hits Radio (Scottish Borders and North Northumberland).

The 2024 edition of the Tour of Britain will begin in Kelso on Tuesday, September 3, and is set to bring some of the biggest professional cycling teams and riders to the town, along with a big audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A variety of community events are being planned for the day of the event, including live music, activities for all ages and the Tour Village within The Square. The evening before, ITV’s cycling commentary and analysis team of Ned Boulting, David Millar and Pete Kennaugh bring their podcast Never Strays Far to the Tait Hall for a live event.

Tickets for ‘An evening with Ned Boulting, David Millar and Pete Kennaugh’ are available to buy online from Eventbrite. General admission is £10, with concessions £7, plus booking fee. More information and a link to ticket sales can be found via www.scotborders.gov.uk/tourofbritain

Businesses wishing to take part in the window dressing competition must decorate a window based on a cycling theme or red/white/blue colour scheme by Monday, August 26.

Entry form is available via www.scotborders.gov.uk/tourofbritain and must be completed before midnight on Monday 26 August to allow all entered premises to be visited for judging purposes. Businesses are asked to keep the window dressed up to and including Tuesday, September 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A treasure trail competition linked to the dressed windows will be developed to encourage visitors and race spectators to explore the town and hopefully further maximise the economic benefits of the event for local businesses.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, Executive Member for Community and Business Development, said: “The Tour of Britain attracts great crowds at the start and finish and along the route, and we want to ensure that our local businesses make the most of the influx of people in the first week of September.

“I encourage all businesses within Kelso to grab the opportunity to get involved.”