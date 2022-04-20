Keith on board at McHardy

Keith Drysdale, who has joined the McHardy Group.

Keith, with an illustrious career of more than 30 years in financial services, predominantly with Scottish Widows, who holds a Diploma in Financial Planning through the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “I am delighted to have accepted this role, having watched with interest their progress and growth over the last few years.

“I am passionate about supporting my clients with their lifestyle financial planning which enables them to live the lives they want, both now and in the future.”

Andy Kerr, managing director, said: “I have known and respected Keith for several years through previous contact in the industry.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am excited about the opportunities he will undoubtedly bring along with his experience, energy, and enthusiasm.

"The Scottish Borders is close to McHardy Group’s heart, and we feel there is a gap in the area for Independent Financial Planners, which Keith will be instrumental in meeting in alignment with our company ambitions over the coming years.”

McHardy Group also bids a fond farewell to financial adviser Dave Bryson, who retires after 10 years’ service this month.

Andy added: “The whole team will miss Dave who we hold in very high regard, he has always put his clients first, carrying out high levels of care and diligence while delivering excellent financial advice.”