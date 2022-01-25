Ross Horrocks, chef/proprietor of The Caddy Mann. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

The family-run Caddy Mann eatery at rural Mounthooly is one of the nominees in the UK's Eat Game Awards best restaurant and best chef categories.

The restaurant will be up against some of the UK's most talented chefs and eateries with a world-wide reputation.

They include Corrigan's at Mayfair in London, The Woodsman in Stratford-upon-Avon and The Elder in Bath.

And what’s more extraordinary is that the Caddy Mann overcame the odds and landed the best UK restaurant category in the same awards when it was last staged two years ago.

But success this time around all depends on who receives the most votes.

That's why owner and head chef Ross Horrocks is encouraging Borders folk to register their support at https://eatgame.co.uk/eat-game-awards/

Ross said: "We are down to the last ten and now it is a case of the most votes wins.

"To be up against huge, internationally known names and Michelin restaurants from down in London and then there is us - a little rural restaurant in the middle of nowhere - really is quite something.

"The awards recognise the promotion of game and its sourcing from the local estates and suppliers. That's something that we have done from the start, twenty-odd year ago."

Ross and his wife Lynne, who manages the front of the house, took over the premises 17 years ago, having previously worked there for a number of years.

"The business changes every day", Ross said, adding: "When I first came here it was a cafe next to a golf driving range and over the years it has changed from a driving range with a restaurant on the side of it to a restaurant with a golf range on the side of it.

"Most of our business is repeat business, many of whom have been here since day one and who keep coming back.

"We try and progress and do something different every day.

"The pandemic has given us time to sit back and think about how we are going to continue to progress and we have come back stronger than ever. Last year was the busiest of all and we have received a lot of support from locals and this last year there has been so many tourists around as well.

"We've never gone for the tourist market because that is seasonal but the locals are here all the time. We concentrate on the local people, the local market and local food."