Hopes of up to 60 jobs in Hawick hanging in balance as flood risk concerns continue to hold up plans to open McDonald’s

Dozens of jobs set to be created in Hawick by the opening of a 24-hour drive-through fast-food restaurant and relocation of a discount store are now hanging in the balance.

It emerged earlier this year that a fast-food retailer, believed to be McDonald’s, was eyeing up a new home in the town’s Commercial Road on the site of the former Bruce Motors car showroom.

Edinburgh-based developer Image Estates Queen Street also hopes the site, between the Sainsbury’s and Aldi supermarkets, could provide a new location for the town’s B&M Bargains store as the discount retailer is considering moving out of its current Croft Road home.

The project was envisaged as a potential catalyst for economic growth that, following on from the openings of Aldi in April 2018 and the Borders Distillery the month after, would ensure Commercial Road continues to live up to its name, creating up to 60 jobs.

Those plans hit a stumbling block in July as the result of an objection to the scheme being lodged by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) on the grounds of potential flood risk despite new river defences being on the way in Hawick as part of a £44m project due for completion in 2022.

If that objection stands, the application would then be referred to the Scottish Government, assuming it is approved first by Scottish Borders Council planners.

The developer is also believed to be frustrated about what are described as bureaucratic delays in its dealings with the council over the plans.

It is still hoped the project will go ahead but Hawick and Denholm councillor Stuart Marshall says there are now real concerns in the town that a much-anticipated opportunity could be lost.

Sepa has been asked to reconsider its objection by the end of this week and work with the council and the developer to ensure the development stands a chance of proceeding.

A spokesperson for the agency told the Southern that it is still considering its stance on the proposed development, with no announcement expected until early next week.

Mr Marshall is called on all interested parties to get round a table for urgent talks to fend off any risk of the plug being pulled on the project.

He said: “I am extremely worried by the latest news circulating our town that proposals to bring a major fast-food outlet may now be in jeopardy, and after speaking with the developer earlier this week, he has assured me that he is doing everything he can in order to get this deal back on track.

“The plans and redevelopment of Commercial Road are massive and include the relocation of another major retailer in the town, but I believe these plans are now also facing uncertainty.”

Mr Marshall added: “I am not going to criticise Sepa because the developer also has a role to play and the council has a role to play as well, but to lose two major names in the town would be the loss of a golden opportunity.

“We really need to get our heads together and get around the table – the developer, Sepa, the council, everyone – because Hawick would be the loser here, and we can’t sit back and allow that to happen.

“People are dragging their feet. I have spoken to the developer, and he says he is keen to get this resolved. These are two seriously big retailers that we can’t allow to just walk away.”

Currently, the nearest McDonald’s to Hawick is one opened at Wilderhaugh in Galashiels in 2000.

Bruce Motors closed late last year with the loss of nine jobs.