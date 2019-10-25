Hopes high Galashiels surgery renovation will be music to planners’ ears

A former Galashiels dental surgery could soon be alive with the sound of music if plans submitted to Scottish Borders Council this week are given the go-ahead.

Roddy Matthews, of Bingfield, near Matfen in Northumberland, hopes to open a music school in the former dentist’s at 6 Roxburgh Place.

The building is currently for sale, but if given approval, Mr Matthews hopes to purchase the single-storey unit to run alongside his already-established school in Thropton, Northumberland.

The Music Coach Borders owner wrote in a letter to planners: “We have identified for some time a specialist need for private tuition in music.

“We consider this property is ideal for the purpose as it occcupies a semi-commercial position near the centre of Galashiels, near a busy road and with the Galashiels Rugby Social Club next door.”

Mr Matthews also provides assurances that tuition will be finished no later than 10pm, windows will be triple-glazed and the rooms will be sound-proofed and insulated.