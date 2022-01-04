Ivan Watson. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Ivan took a stall at the Hawick Christmas Market last month, selling bespoke wine racks and candle holders he’d created from old horse shoes, operating under his business name – Ivan’s Iron Works.

Not to be outdone, big sis Ruby was on hand selling hair accessories from her own business, Ruby’s Boutique.

That the two pupils at Hawick's Drumlanrig Primary School are proving young entrepreneurs is perhaps explained by the business exploits of their parents, Kevin and Lorna Watson.

Ruby Watson.

Kevin established and has successfully run Kevin Watson Engineering Ltd in Hawick for over 15 years and Lorna is the driving force behind Sitting Pretty Event Decor, based at 17 High Street in the town.

Ivan has a passion for diggers and he’s planning to plough profits from his venture into buying his very own digger one day.

Meanwhile, both youngsters have a host of interests outside of their business ventures.

Ruby is a keen athlete and Highland dancer and Ivan loves running, boxing and rugby and takes part in motor enduro alongside his dad.

Ivan in welding action with his dad Kevin.

The two youngsters also played their parts in raising spirits in Hawick last year at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic – with Ivan entertaining neighbours in their street by playing his cornet and his sister demonstrating her dancing skills.

After persuading his dad to give him a few welding lessons, Ivan decided to combine his love of horses and engineering and before long he was at work creating welds from some old horse shoes that were lying around in the workshop.

Dad Kevin said: “Ivan has been hanging around my engineering workshop and is always watching and fancied a shot at welding one day so I gave him a few basic lessons.

"One thing led to another and the idea came to weld the horse shoes together to start an enterprise project to get him interested in welding. So far, he’s made wine racks, candle holders and wellie boot holders.

"He’s only nine and he’s not an expert and is still learning from his dad but it was just a wee thing that took off.

"I guess he might take over the business one day.

"Ruby is as busy as Ivan and started her own little business first, Ruby’s Boutique, selling hair accessories so it’s great that they both understand the work ethic and are playing their part in enterprising activity at an early age.”