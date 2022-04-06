Hawick support worker in Care Awards final

Eighteen-year-old support worker Brooke Hope, who works for SRS Care Solutions, is in line for the Emerging Talent Award.

Every year the Scottish Care organisation hosts the awards ceremony to celebrate and recognise the amazing achievements of the care providers across Scotland.

Brooke decided to train as a carer at the onset of the pandemic, in a bid to help ease the pressure on her colleagues and the firm’s clients.

Her enthusiasm, professionalism and caring manner soon saw her flourish in the role.

Ewan Lumsden, marketing manager at SRS Care, said: “Brooke started with us as an administrator but when covid struck, her eagerness to help our frontline staff and willingness to learn saw her take up a support worker role.

"She takes up shifts all over the Borders and has no fear when it comes to delivering personal care and assistance.

"She has become a valued key member of our Borders team and worthy of her ‘emerging talent’ nomination.”

Brooke said: “Although to me it just feels like I’m doing my job, it means the world to me that my team wanted to put me forward.”

The award ceremony will be held on May 13 at Radisson Blu, Glasgow, with the award winners announced on the night.