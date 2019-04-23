Hawick florist Steph back in business after almost a decade out

Wedding florist Steph Gallagher has helped countless brides look blooming lovely while getting married, but she is still waiting for her partner to pop the question to set up a big day of her own.

Steph has just launched a new venture, Ivy Lane, working out of her parents’ home at Old Wilton Bank House in Hawick.

It’s almost a decade since the recession forced her and her mother, Maggie Walker, to close Distinction, their old florist’s shop in Hawick High Street.

Now, though, Steph is putting her flower power to the test again, albeit on a part-time basis.

Mum-of-one Steph is still waiting to make her own big day extra special, however.

She said: “I’ve done it for everyone else but not myself.

“I’d like to hope there is a prospect of wedding bells for me. My partner Dean says he’s no asking us, but we’ll see.”

Steph, 27, added: “We had a shop in Hawick, in the High Street, called Distinction back in 2010 and 2011.

“We closed that. It wasn’t the right time. We were bang in the middle of the recession, and nobody had the money to buy luxuries like fresh flowers and stuff like that.

“It just wasn’t working having a shop. At the time, there were another three florists and it was hard to make a living, but there is only one florist’s now.

“I work part-time at Creative Floor Fitting, an interior design shop in Hawick, after recently having a baby, Adie, who is 16 months old.

“The hours that I do mean that I’m off on a Friday, and it just made sense to bring it back. I had a lot of people asking me ‘do you still do flowers?’ and I kept saying no and then I decided why not?

“I’ve already taken 10 bookings in the last three weeks, and I have bookings for next year already.

“The plan is to take a space in Creative Floor Fitting that has been offered me, which is really kind of them.”

Steph attended Edinburgh College in 2007 to do a qualification in flower design and arranging.

She added: “I’m the only person in the town to complete the course, and I qualified with a distinction grade.

“That’s why I called the original business Distinction, but I’ve decided to have a fresh start, and that’s why I called the new venture Ivy Lane.

“I like to take the time and concentrate on a bride’s needs, to have a consultation and make sure that I do exactly what they are asking for.

“I love being part of a bride’s big day and help make it extra special.

“Everything they envisage, I am able to bring to life.”