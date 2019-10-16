Green plant being lined up for Hawick set to create 30 jobs

A new eco-friendly insulation manufacturer is set to create 30 jobs in Hawick if plans for a new factory in the town get the green light.

Edinburgh-based IndiNature is hoping to raise £3.8m to build a 28,000sq ft plant at Galalaw Business Park.

The company is currently in talks with Scottish Borders Council, contractors and others about its ambitious plans, aimed at reducing the construction industry’s carbon footprint.

It is believed the plant would generate a turnover in the region of £20m and create around 30 jobs.

IndiNature, founded in 2016, claims to have developed the world’s first entirely plant-based construction insulation and would aim to use its prospective Hawick factory as a base to expand its operations worldwide.

It has been developing material made from UK-grown hemp and flax for three years and is believed to have chosen Hawick as a preferred base because of its proximity to its farm supply chain in north east England.

Managing director Scott Simpson says the firm hopes to be operational in Hawick by the end of next year.

News of the company’s impending arrival in town has been hailed as good news by Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer, and he is encouraging others to support it.

He said: “It’s fantastic news for Hawick that a modern, innovative, eco-friendly manufacturing company are seeking to build a new factory in Hawick.

“This company is leading edge and, besides bringing new high-quality jobs to the town, they will provide business opportunities for local farmers.

“This type of business will complement the traditional textile and high-tech manufacturing brands that operate in a town that enjoys the benefits of a highly-skilled workforce.

“Scottish Borders Council and the South of Scotland Economic Partnership must do all they can to support this enterprising company.”