Gordon celebrates golden anniversary with retirement from Plexus

A Borders factory’s longest-serving employee celebrated a golden anniversary by clocking off for the final time.

Gordon Robertson, of Yetholm, has retired from Kelso’s Plexus factory.

The Berwick Bandits speedway team fan was presented with an engraved glass plaque, a gift from his colleagues, alongside vouchers, champagne and a Berwick Bandits cake .

Gordon began working for Bepi engineering when he was 15 years old in 1969. Bepi later became Keltek and in 2000 it was taken over by Plexus.

The 65-year-old’s most recent position within Plexus, a US electronics company, was as a stores associate within its warehouse.

He celebrated his retirement with friends and colleagues at a leaving party.