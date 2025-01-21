Go Tweed Valley secures a new five-year term

Following the results of a ballot count the Tweed Valley Business Improvement District (BID) has been approved.

​Businesses in the Tweed Valley have voted to work together – and pay a little extra – in a bid to offer a brighter future for the area.

​The Go Tweed Valley project team is delighted to announce that the Tweed Valley Tourism BID will continue for another five years from 1 April following a successful renewal ballot.

In total, 65 percent of levy-paying tourism businesses returned their ballot papers, with 88 percent voting yes for the team to continue working towards their collective ambition of creating a world-class activity destination in the Tweed Valley.

The tourism organisation, which currently represents 80 local businesses – and many more ‘opt-ins’ – is excited at the prospect of continued collaboration with all member businesses, tourism partners and the area’s many vibrant communities.

“We had hoped to secure a strong mandate for the next five years and that’s exactly what has been achieved,” explained Rich Rowe, Go Tweed Valley Project Manager.

“Of course, the hard work starts now but we are more committed than ever to delivering on every aspect of the Business Plan that was shaped by our members following many months of consultation.”

The key priorities outlined in the 2025-2030 Business Plan include the need for greatly improved tourism infrastructure, along with enhanced marketing and promotion, business support and advocacy and the sustainability of a year-round calendar of events – four areas central to Go Tweed Valley’s workstream over the next five years.

“Our small corner of Scotland has something for almost every age and interest,” added Lindsay Quayle, Go Tweed Valley Project Officer.

“Activities and attractions, excellent eateries and pubs, a diverse accommodation offer and thriving arts scene – all packaged together in an area of outstanding natural beauty. We are privileged to have been given the opportunity to help drive the development of this unique destination for another five years.”

The full breakdown of renewal ballot results is available on the Scottish Borders Council website.