Galashiels Men’s Shed hits Channel Street

Galashiels Men’s Shed has also found a new home to sell their produce having taken on a retail area within Whynot? store on Channel Street.

Galashiels Men’s Shed chairman Paul Bertram added: “We were really thankful for Whynot? getting in touch as a lot of these items were in the shed and not going anywhere.

“It is great that we can now start to get an income and hopefully encourage others to come along to the men’s shed.

“We really appreciate the support from Jenny Potter and look forward to continuing the partnership.”

Jenny added: “We are delighted to be working with the men’s shed. They are a really positive bunch of guys that are very talented and we wish them every success as we continue to work with them in the future.”

Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine attended the official opening of the retail space last week.

He said: “It was great to see a new store open in Galashiels but most importantly, a store that is giving opportunity to a charity like the men’s shed.

“I was impressed at how quickly the owners got in touch. It really shows that they care about the community they now have a part in.”