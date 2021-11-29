Famous old Hawick bar is set to reopen its doors next spring

A famous old Hawick watering hole which has undergone a prolonged period of renovation is set to open its doors again next year.

The Queen’s Head has been in the licensing wilderness for more than a decade.

It is one of four High Street properties being renovated as part of a £1.3m initiative announced by Historic Environment Scotland in 2019.

Despite being closed for several years, the traditional pub retains a warm place in the hearts of townsfolk.

The premises has undergone extensive internal repairs and alterations with a new floor, new walls and heating system.

Now scaffolding has been erected outside the property to carry out the necessary building repairs.

A pub spokesperson said: “We are aiming to open our doors in early spring 2022.”

