Scaffolding at the Queen's Head in Hawick.

The Queen’s Head has been in the licensing wilderness for more than a decade.

It is one of four High Street properties being renovated as part of a £1.3m initiative announced by Historic Environment Scotland in 2019.

Despite being closed for several years, the traditional pub retains a warm place in the hearts of townsfolk.

The premises has undergone extensive internal repairs and alterations with a new floor, new walls and heating system.

Now scaffolding has been erected outside the property to carry out the necessary building repairs.