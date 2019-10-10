Facelift demanded for former bakery turned eyesore in Galashiels

A national bakery chain stands accused of creating an eyesore in Galashiels town centre after shutting up shop.

North Tyneside-based Greggs closed its outlet in Channel Street earlier this year and moved to larger premises nearby in Market Street.

Its new continental-style cafe is proving popular with townsfolk, but the condition the company’s former shop has been left in is angering Galashiels councillor Euan Jardine, and he has labelled its flaking paintwork an eyesore.

He said: “I am really disappointed at the way Greggs have left their old shopfront.

“There is no getting around the fact that they have created an eyesore in the town.

“We have recently announced a £70,000 shopfront improvement scheme for Galashiels, which the council hopes will boost activity in the town centre, so for this to happen only weeks after that announcement is frustrating.

“The new Greggs store looks fantastic, there is no denying that, but because many people have raised this with me there certainly is some animosity towards the company for what has happened.

“I have spoken to the council’s building enforcement team. They will be looking into this and contacting the relevant parties.

“I do hope for a positive solution on this and hopefully some lessons will be learned for the future.

A spokeswoman for Greggs said the company had been made aware of the issue and was raising its concerns with the building’s landlord, now responsible for the vacant property.

“We hope the issue can be resolved promptly”, she added.