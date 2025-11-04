Entrepreneur soup nights launch in Galashiels

Caroline and Mark Timmins launch Galashiels Soup at Cafe Recharge, Galashiels

A new community-driven initiative is set to inspire and support budding entrepreneurs across the Scottish Borders. Thanks to funding from The Ecosystem Fund, administered via Inspirent on behalf of the Scottish Government, Galashiels Soup launched successfully in September and has the second event on November 27 at Café Recharge, Island Street, Galashiels.

The concept is simple yet powerful: four entrepreneurs, four minutes, no slides – just real stories.

Audience pay a £4 entry fee, enjoy delicious soup and fresh bread, and receive a voting token. After hearing all pitches, the audience votes for the business idea which resonates with them.

The entrepreneur with the most votes takes home the entry fees, topped up to £250 by The Ecosystem Fund, to support their next steps – from buying ingredients for a market stall to funding training or packaging.

Next event 27th November

“This project is about giving local start-ups a platform and a small but meaningful boost,” said the organiser and recipient of funding, Caroline Timmins.

“It’s a chance for the community to back early-stage businesses and enjoy an inspiring, social evening. We were delighted with the buzz and fantastic ideas in September, and are looking forward to the November event.”

The final event in early spring 2026 will welcome all past winners to share their progress. Entrepreneurs and audience members are now invited to sign up for an evening of innovation, networking, and community spirit.

Next event date: Thursday November 27.

Venue: Café ReCharge CIC, Island Street, Galashiels, TD1 1NU.

Tickets: £4 – available on the door.

For more information or to apply as a presenter, contact: [email protected] and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn