Entrepreneur Conrad sets sights on Borders carpet care business

An army veteran turned entrepreneur has swapped the forces for fabrics after launching his own carpet cleaning business this summer.

Conrad Campbell, the Galashiels man behind new firm Carpet Care Borders, is hitting the road at the helm of the new business.

The 33-year-old believes there is a gap in the market for such a service in the central Borders, and came up with the idea after getting his carpets in his own Galashiels home cleaned.

He said: “I got mine done a few months ago and just didn’t feel it was adequate for me.

“That made me think about who is really offering a proper deep clean service.

“So I will be offering a proper hot steam and hot water extraction-style deep clean.

“I do everything from carpets and upholstery to hard flooring and domestic and commercial cleaning.”

The fully-insured firm is Clean Smart authenticated and a member of the National Carpet Cleaners Association.

Conrad added: “I’ve got a two-year business model and only started up a couple months ago, so have been busy flyering and marketing the firm ever since.

“I looked at the type of market I would like to get into and am glad I chose this as it’s enjoyable.

“So far the response has been great.”

Conrad left the army two years ago after 10 years with the Royal Signals, and says he’s relishing the change.

“I had a very good career in the army,” he said.

“It’s not taught me how to clean a carpet, but it’s given me the right mindset, determination and drive to make a business work.

“I like a challenge and have enough drive and ambition.

“If it’s dirty I’ve got to make it clean.

“It’s simple but rewarding.”

“I will do the full works, taking a good few hours to do a couple of rooms in a house.

Looking to the future, he added: “I am hoping most definitely that I will create jobs going forward.

“I’m working towards picking up contracts with the large housing associations as that gives you year-round work.

“My main aim is to get more staff and more vans out on the road, and I feel it’s more than achievable.”