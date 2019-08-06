Ecolab set to end production at RP Adam in eight weeks

The RP Adam factory in Selkirk has about eight weeks work left until production ends at the 130-year-old Borders business.

Owner Ecolab – an American water, hygiene and energy technology company – bought the family cleaning product firm in 2017, but announced in May that it intended to close the Selkirk plant.

It began a period of consultation with employees, and local politicians said they would do everything they could to avert redundancies.

However, that consultation has ended, and time is running out for its 48 staff, although a few may be retained locally to support its sales team.

Some staff have also been offered the option to relocate and work at another of Ecolab’s facilities based around the country.

It has facilities in Middlesborough, Leeds, Chester, Swansea, Newport and Glasgow.

An Ecolab spokesperson told us: “After a consultation period with employees at the RP Adam Selkirk site, we are ending production at the facility on September 30.

“We are retaining a small number of employees at the site until the end of November.

“We are providing outplacement support to affected employees and have offered some opportunities at other company locations.

“In addition, we are looking at opportunities to retain some positions in the Scottish Borders to support our field sales-and-service team.”

John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, commented: “This is disappointing if not unexpected news from RP Adam Ltd.

“My thoughts go out to the staff affected and their families.

“Selkirk has received significant town centre investment recently and this closure, and the loss of Sainsbury’s, could not have come at a worse time.

“It is also a sad news for Selkirk and the wider Borders to lose what has been an important employer for so long.

“I will continue to liaise with RP Adam to support staff, but I’d also encourage anyone who needs help to get in touch.”