Duns-based Fleming Homes appoints two new directors

In what has been described as "a significant step forward in the growth and leadership of Fleming Homes", the company has announced the appointment of two new members to the board of directors.

Scott Hunter has been promoted to Planning and Building Regulations Director and Asher Humphrey-Martin to the position of Construction Design Director.

Asher and Scott are both long-standing and well-respected members of the Fleming Homes’ team and these appointments are a testament to their dedication, outstanding performance, and unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth.

“At Fleming Homes, we are deeply committed to fostering an environment in which personal development and career advancement is possible” says MD Sarah Mathieson.

“Scott and Asher are shining examples of what can be achieved through dedication and the pursuit of excellence. We are excited to collaborate with them in their new strategic capacity and continue building a bright future for Fleming Homes.”

Scott Hunter joined Fleming Homes in 2015 as Planning and Building Regulations Technician, subsequently heading up the Company’s busy planning and building regulations service. Dealing with councils throughout the UK while keeping abreast of ever-changing legislation makes his role an extremely challenging one. Despite this, his technical expertise, comprehensive knowledge and calm manner means he always gets the job done.

“I love being a part of the Fleming Homes family and it is a huge honour to be promoted to a director” says Scott. “I can’t wait to continue the great work and to be involved in taking the company to new levels.”

In 2016 Asher Humphrey-Martin took a two-week work placement at Fleming Homes … and never left. After accepting a permanent position, he completed a Modern Apprenticeship over two years with Edinburgh College. He then progressed to a Graduate Apprenticeship scheme with Edinburgh Napier University, graduating in July 2023 with first class honours. In January of this year he was appointed Construction Design Manager, heading up a team of five technicians who look after client’s projects throughout the construction design phase and he has now progressed to Director level. His career journey is notable, given he is still just 26 years old.