Draft bye-law restricting 'right to roam' agreed for £400m Center Parcs site

Scottish Borders Council has approved a new draft bye-law which restricts the ‘right to roam’ on the site of a proposed £400 million holiday park.

Members agreed there was an ‘exceptional case’ for the bye-law to be introduced at the planned Center Parcs development three miles north of Hawick.

The bye-law would restrict the right to responsible access to the proposed holiday village at Huntlaw and Muirfield Farm.

The company says it is needed to guarantee the security of the site, which would house 700 lodges and is Center Parcs first venture in Scotland.

Members were informed that the earmarked land is currently is not used to any great extent by walkers, although there is some equestrian use.

Objections to the bye-law can be made to Scottish Government over the next 12 weeks.

Councillor Scott Hamilton, deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “This is a unique opportunity the Scottish Borders is faced with.

“We have a company with a supreme reputation in the tourism and leisure world wishing to invest in Scotland for the first time and the place in which they want to invest in is the Scottish Borders, and I think that is an absolutely incredible achievement, not just for this council, but obviously for our communities which we represent.

“Their business model is very clear and it is about a safe environment for tourists and visitors and families that partake in the activities on this site.

“It is really important that we recognise that this investment is going to be significant.

“It is absolutely right that we look at this request and that we look and seek to implement a bye-law in order to allow this business model to continue. I make no excuses for that and I think it’s absolutely the right thing for this council to do.

“This is not about taking away any right or destroying the countryside for anyone’s pleasure. It is simply about ensuring that we can get this investment into the Scottish Borders.”

If the bye-law is approved after consultation fencing could be erected around the site.