Distinctive Kelso pub is set to undergo exterior facelift
A distinctive Kelso watering hole is poised to undergo an exterior facelift.
A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to re-paint the building housing the 1905 bar, situated in the town’s Crawford Street.
The pub, just off the Kelso’s historic square, is known for its Art Nouveau-style exterior and it has undergone a rolling programme of redecoration and changes in the last decade.
The planning application has been made by Andrew Jeffrey, of Inch Road, in Kelso.