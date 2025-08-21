Distinctive Kelso pub is set to undergo exterior facelift

By Paul Kelly
Published 21st Aug 2025, 08:30 BST
A distinctive Kelso watering hole is poised to undergo an exterior facelift.

A planning bid has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to re-paint the building housing the 1905 bar, situated in the town’s Crawford Street.

The pub, just off the Kelso’s historic square, is known for its Art Nouveau-style exterior and it has undergone a rolling programme of redecoration and changes in the last decade.

The planning application has been made by Andrew Jeffrey, of Inch Road, in Kelso.

