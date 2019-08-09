Deadline approaches for Borders business awards entries

Borders business owners have until next Friday, August 16, to submit an entry for this year’s Scottish Borders Business Excellence Awards.

Many of the region’s businesses, community groups, and charities have been sending in their entries, ready for the panel of judges to review.

Businesses can enter via the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce website at www.borderschamber.com

The event aims to promote and celebrate the best of Borders businesses, championing the diversity and achievement of those who operate within the region.

The flagship business event, organised by the Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce (SBCC) for the fifth successive year, is again sponsored by the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The 2018 Awards saw a record number of applications, with an increase of 146% in submissions, demonstrating the value to companies in celebrating their business success. There is no need to be a member of the chamber to enter.

Recently-appointed chairperson if the SBCC, Moira Wilson, said: “The awards showcase the array of outstanding businesses that we have in the area.

“Every business, no matter the size or sector, can apply, and get the recognition they so thoroughly deserve in making the Borders a great place to work and live.”

Entrants who successfully make it through stage one will be invited to interview by Friday, August 30. Interviews will take place from Monday, September 2.

This year’s event will be held on Thursday, November 7, at The Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, near Peebles.

Award categories

1, Tourism & Hospitality Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers

2, Agricultural Business of the Year Award, sponsored by NFU Mutual Borders

3, High Growth/Turnover Award, sponsored by Douglas Homes & Co

4, Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by Scottish Borders Council

5, Social Enterprise of the Year Award, sponsored by Scottish Borders Social Enterprise Chamber

6, Supporting Young Workforce Award, sponsored by Developing the Young Workforce Borders

7, Manufacturer of the Year Award, sponsored by Reiver Recruitment

8, Community Impact Award, sponsored by Live Borders

9, Micro Business of the Year Award, sponsored by NS 24 Ltd

10, SME of the Year Award, sponsored by Business Gateway Borders